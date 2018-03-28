5 to start your day

First responders assist an overdose victim in B.C. (Black Press files)

1. Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health issued an overdose alert in Surrey Tuesday (March 27), following reports of at least eight drug overdoses in the city between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. See more >

2. As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

A doctor working the front lines at Canada’s only clinic to offer prescription heroin says Ottawa’s recent move to make access to safe opioids easier could very-well help curb the death toll in the B.C. See more >

3. Golden Ears Bridge could see new owners

TransLink has a bridge it may want to sell you. Except you already own it. See more >

4. ‘Bad Ass Barry’ stands trial for a murder that took place four years ago

“I just want them [the police] to know I’m not armed and dangerous. I’m not trying to hurt anyone. I’m just trying to stay out of jail.” See more >

5. Abbotsford man charged with child porn offences

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said local police received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that an Abbotsford resident had accessed images of child sexual abuse. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three Surrey staff went with mayor on business-sponsored trip to France

City of Surrey says the visit to the real estate conference has already led to an ‘investor inquiry’

Surrey school district to receive more than $3M for building upgrades, school buses

Surrey’s share is part of a provincial investment of $82.5 million

UPDATE: Wrong-way Hwy. 99 driver ‘not expected to survive’

B.C. Coroners Service will not be releasing his identity due to privacy concerns

Spike in drug overdoses Tuesday results in Surrey alert

Fraser Health warns users and responders after at least eight overdoses in four-hour period

Seven years and still no answers in Surrey killing

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was stabbed to death seven Easters ago, in Newton

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Trump’s early morning tweets: gun laws and North Korea

Trump says Second Amendment won’t be repealed and there is a good chance North Korean leader will do ‘what is right’

Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

B.C. concert postponed after musician Matthew Good collapses during Edmonton show

Trump suggests paying for US border wall with Pentagon funds

President Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

VIDEO: Giants score huge game three victory

Balanced scoring effort gives Vancouver 2-1 series lead over Victoria Royals in WHL quarter-finals

Brandon Sutter nets two goals as Canucks stuff Ducks 4-1

Biega counts first of season as Vancouver beats Anaheim

