5 to start your day

1. Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m., April 3. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. See more >

2. Transit police get 10% pay hike

The deal aims to bring their wages up to municipal police levels, arbitrator Stan Lanyon wrote in a decision earlier this year. See more >

3. Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond. See more >

4. Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

Beekeepers are refusing to rent their colonies to B.C. blueberry farms this year, in a decision that could cost the Fraser Valley-based industry millions of dollars. See more >

According to Cloverdale’s John Gibeau, who has more than 50 years experience as a beekeeper, the refusal of just three Albertan beekeepers, representing 6,000 colonies, to send their bees to B.C. blueberry farms could potentially cost the industry $12 million to $15 million. (Josephine Amalie Paysen / Unsplash)

5. Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour. See more >

VIDEO: B.C. beavers and ducks share some weeds

Cross-country lost-letters quest ends in Langley

From South Surrey to Toronto and back, decades-old letters to be returned to writer

Public meeting today about gypsy moth spraying in North Surrey

Provincial officials say trapping and monitoring revealed a growing population across 46.5 hectares in Surrey

Changes coming to Norh Delta Family Day

The revitalized festivities will include a dunk tank, if enough participants can be found

Surrey mayor supports retirement allowance, but says process was flawed

Metro chair says new remuneration bylaw ‘missed the mark’

Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour

Yale-bound soccer star has lofty goals on and off the pitch

South Surrey’s Saje Brar to play NCAA soccer this fall

Young woman killed in east Vancouver crash

This is the city’s second pedestrian death of 2018

North Delta happenings: week of April 5

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Boat catches fire at Vancouver marina

No word yet on what caused the 60’ vessel to light up

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

A giant feat: Canadian marathoner with dwarfism conquers Boston, life

John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn’t stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlon.

