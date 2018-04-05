5 to start your day

An Aldergrove woman is sexually assaulted, transit police get a 10% pay hike and more

1. Aldergrove woman sexually assaulted

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m., April 3. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. See more >

2. Transit police get 10% pay hike

The deal aims to bring their wages up to municipal police levels, arbitrator Stan Lanyon wrote in a decision earlier this year. See more >

3. Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond. See more >

4. Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

Beekeepers are refusing to rent their colonies to B.C. blueberry farms this year, in a decision that could cost the Fraser Valley-based industry millions of dollars. See more >

According to Cloverdale’s John Gibeau, who has more than 50 years experience as a beekeeper, the refusal of just three Albertan beekeepers, representing 6,000 colonies, to send their bees to B.C. blueberry farms could potentially cost the industry $12 million to $15 million. (Josephine Amalie Paysen / Unsplash)

5. Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour. See more >

