5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP probe overnight sexual assault of youth, B.C. says farewell to Sedin twins and more

1. Police say man broke into Surrey home, sexually assaults youth

RCMP say it happened at about 4 a.m. in the 10700 block of 132A Street. They say the man ran out the back door after being confronted by another resident of the house. See more >

2. Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

It was a storybook ending for a pair of Vancouver hockey legends. Daniel Sedin had the game-winning goal, off an assist from twin brother Henrik, catapulting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes. See more >

3. Delta non-profits ask government to rethink payroll tax

“We are not large corporations… We are community oriented groups united by our love for Delta and our desire to make our community a better place.” See more >

4. 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday. See more >

5. Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones. See more >

1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

Just Posted

Police warn public after man breaks into Surrey home, sexually assaults ‘female youth’

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Surrey house fire reportedly displaces three

A Black Press freelancer says three men were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene

EDITORIAL: Conflicting arguments

Politicians prepare for election as voters ask for less development and more ‘affordable housing’

Surrey athletes bid farewell to high school hoops with all-star finale

Many Grade 12 students tip off in their final game on Thursday night at Enver Creek Secondary

South Surrey students testing laws of robotics

Teamwork key as Semi teens learn no matter the outcome, ‘no one’s to blame’

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

RCMP double number of issued distracted driving tickets, despite higher fines

Coquitlam Mounties issued 145 tickets for the illegal acts in March, during province-wide blitz

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

