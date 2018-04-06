5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP probe overnight sexual assault of youth, B.C. says farewell to Sedin twins and more

1. Police say man broke into Surrey home, sexually assaults youth

RCMP say it happened at about 4 a.m. in the 10700 block of 132A Street. They say the man ran out the back door after being confronted by another resident of the house. See more >

2. Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

It was a storybook ending for a pair of Vancouver hockey legends. Daniel Sedin had the game-winning goal, off an assist from twin brother Henrik, catapulting the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-3 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes. See more >

3. Delta non-profits ask government to rethink payroll tax

“We are not large corporations… We are community oriented groups united by our love for Delta and our desire to make our community a better place.” See more >

4. 1-hour seaplane service between Vancouver and Seattle to soon take flight

For about $370 one-way, passengers can take off in Coal Harbour and touch down in downtown Seattle in either the morning or mid-afternoon Monday to Friday. See more >

5. Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones. See more >

