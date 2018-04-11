5 to start your day

Canada not performing at Celebration of Life, online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

1. Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

The annual fireworks display will take place in English Bay in the days leading up to the B.C. Day long weekend. See more >

2. Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

“Now after this four year term as Mayor, nine years as Councillor and more than two decades as a senior staff member, I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,” Hepner said in a statement. See more >

3. Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after Langley father complains

The “I feel pretty” trailer showed the excerpts from the raunchy comedy, which is rated PG-13 for “coarse language; sexually suggestive scene (and) nudity.” See more >

4. Online date robbery in Chilliwack leads to two arrests

A male and a female in their 20s from Chilliwack are facing charges after being arrested by RCMP for an alleged online dating robbery. See more >

5. Langley team auctions off jerseys to aid Humboldt Broncos families

Langley’s pro lacrosse team will literally be selling the jerseys off their backs Friday night, to help the families of the Humboldt Broncos. See more >

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

At least two Surrey First councillors are eyeing the mayor’s chair, while Rasode and McCallum won’t rule out a run

Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

‘I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,’ she says in email

Arrest made in South Surrey hit-and-run

March 18 incident left 38-year-old woman with serious injuries

City to expropriate site for ‘Town Square’

Process underway to expropriate site of former uptown gas station owned by Imperial Oil

Fleet-footed Surrey senior makes dream come true on the track

Sprinter Larry Johnston, retired from a local bus company, now runs for gold medals at Senior Games

Surrey crews snuff blaze after kitchen fire in Newton

No one hurt after stove fire Tuesday morning in the 6900-block of 130th Street

B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

Laketown Rock fest returns with Colin James, Big Wreck, Collective Soul

Second annual event in Cowichan Valley set for the second weekend of summer

Tom Cochrane reworks lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

Tom Cochrane reworks “Big League” lyrics to honour Humboldt Broncos

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s privacy failures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Horgan calls Alberta’s move to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

Premier John Horgan says he’s concerned and surprised about Alberta’s latest move in an escalating pipeline feud

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Seventh murder charge laid against alleged Toronto serial killer

Bruce McArthur now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

