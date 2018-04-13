5 to start your day

Maple Ridge Mounties investigate fatal crash, Surrey boy battling cancer needs blood donors and more

1. Driver charged in 2016 crash that killed teen girl misses court date again

A Langley man charged in relation to a 2016 fatal crash in Mission that killed a teenage Langley girl has failed to show up in court for the second time. See more >

2. RCMP investigating possible fatal in pedestrian crash

Maple Ridge Mounties have shut down a stretch of Lougheed Highway and a Coroner is reportedly on scene. See more >

3. Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

“This is a set-back for nurses who give and give until they cannot give anymore,” BCNU acting president Chistine Sorenson said Thursday. See more >

4. Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

After being been diagnosed with a certain type of hypodiploid acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the family was told there are less than 10 children with the disease across Canada. See more >

5. Vancouver Canuck’s Bo Horvat to represent Team Canada in world championships

Forward Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby were all selected. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Just Posted

Warning issued after spike of overdoses in Surrey

Fraser Health has issued an alert after a ‘significant increase’ in overdoses since Wednesday

Federal minister honours Semiahmoo youth in accessibility initiative

Kirsty Duncan visits White Rock and South Surrey to launch Canada-wide program

Delta School District sees no staff cuts in proposed 2018/2019 budget

The budget will actually include eight new teachers hired and $500,000 for inclusive education

White Rock woman appeals for return of stolen e-bike

Police say crime always increases as the weather warms

UPDATE: Highway 10 incident cleared, truck and trailer towed

Nearby worker says he saw gun seized by officers

VIDEO: Traffic concerns linger after Surrey OKs church, townhouse development again

Surrey resident shows city council videos of dangerous road conditions along 148th Street

Police seek information on fatal 2017 crash in Abbotsford

Police say first responders saw on-lookers recording video at scene of deadly crash

B.C. groups form coalition with ‘Scrap the Speculation Tax’ campaign

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

B.C.-based airline expands route network

Flair Air announces more routes effective June 15

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Canadian home sales plunge 22.7% in March

March home sales volume plunges 22.7%, national average price down 10.4%: CREA

