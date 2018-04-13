5 to start your day

Maple Ridge Mounties investigate fatal crash, Surrey boy battling cancer needs blood donors and more

1. Driver charged in 2016 crash that killed teen girl misses court date again

A Langley man charged in relation to a 2016 fatal crash in Mission that killed a teenage Langley girl has failed to show up in court for the second time. See more >

2. RCMP investigating possible fatal in pedestrian crash

Maple Ridge Mounties have shut down a stretch of Lougheed Highway and a Coroner is reportedly on scene. See more >

#MapleRidge RCMP have closed Lougheed Highway between 216th and 222nd streets following an accident early Friday. Expected re-opening between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. — Maple Ridge News (@MapleRidgeNews) April 13, 2018

3. Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

“This is a set-back for nurses who give and give until they cannot give anymore,” BCNU acting president Chistine Sorenson said Thursday. See more >

4. Surrey boy’s painful cancer fight inspires call for blood donors

After being been diagnosed with a certain type of hypodiploid acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the family was told there are less than 10 children with the disease across Canada. See more >

5. Vancouver Canuck’s Bo Horvat to represent Team Canada in world championships

Forward Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby were all selected. See more >

