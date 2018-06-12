5 to start your day

Coroners inquest into Mission shooting death underway, mother, son killed in apartment fire and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP officer says he was skeptical about shots fired call in Lisa Dudley case

An RCMP officer laughed with a police dispatcher about a call reporting six gunshot sounds in a quiet Mission neighbourhood in 2008, a coroner’s inquest hear Monday. See more >

Two family members killed in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

An apartment fire in North Vancouver has killed two people and sent a dozen to hospital for treatment of various injuries. See more >

White Rock council support sought for new sandcastle contest

White Rock’s Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition could be making a comeback as soon as August next year – if the volunteer White Rock Events Society can persuade city council to approve their plan and kick in $30,000 in cash support and more in in-kind services. See more >

Rally aims to get Surrey’s leaders ‘off their behinds’ to make city safer from gangs

A rally planned for Wednesday night behind Surrey’s city hall is designed to get the city’s leaders “off their behinds” to do something about gang violence. See more >

Arena in Surrey’s former ‘Stardust’ building to close at end of June – this time for real

Surrey’s landmark Central City Arena will close for good at the end of June, ending an era of roller skating and other sports in a building once known as Stardust. See more >

Previous story
Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments
Next story
Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Just Posted

White Rock keen to rebuild sandcastle event

Semiahmoo First Nation approval, dealing with environmental concerns would be key to moving forward

White Rock’s fire safety assessment upgraded

Fire Underwriters Survey gives some of highest marks in Canada to city

Delta police arrest arson suspect

A home on Tsawwassen First Nation land was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night

Surrey to contribute $24M to LRT costs

City council has given its approval to sign two LRT-related agreements with TransLink, one that commits $24M to phase one

SFU’s Dooley the new chair of Surrey Board of Trade

Business organization’s AGM set for June 27 at Eaglequest Golf Course

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

Most Read

l -->