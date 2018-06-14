5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

1. Inmate walks off worksite in Pitt Meadows, search underway

Police in Pitt Meadows and B.C. Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew. See more >

2. Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements. See more >

3. RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake

Chilliwack RCMP scaled back the search Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old man at Chilliwack Lake. See more >

4. Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s, studying in Canada on a student visa, recently received a call from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. Then she was scammed. See more >

5. A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

The number of collisions where semi-trailer trucks fail to clear overpasses shows the need for better training, said David Earle, the president and CEO of the Langley-based B.C. Trucking Association. See more >

Previous story
You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million
Next story
New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

Just Posted

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock

Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read

l -->