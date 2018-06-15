5 to start your day

TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Supreme Court, Maple Ridge senior attacked and more

Here’s what’s making news in the Lower Mainland this morning.

1. TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Canada’s top court

Canada’s top court rules that law societies do not have to accredit Trinity Western University law graduates. See more >

2. Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

“We came across a German shepherd that didn’t like my dog. He lunged at him and then my dog tried to lunge back, and at that point her dog just gripped onto his face and wouldn’t let go.” See more >

3. ‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

They may be number one in their kids’ hearts, but a recent study suggests when men become fathers, they can earn a raise without having to be the top performer in the office. See more >

4. MLA speaks on high-risk sex offender in Chilliwack neighbourhood

Although Conway is no longer incarcerated, he’s still subject to more than two dozen “very stringent conditions, including 24-hour supervision, an ankle bracelet, and a list of prohibitions,” said MLA Laurie Throness. See more >

5. Why has bus traffic disappeared from Abbotsford border crossing, but not elsewhere?

In 2007, a total of 63,318 bus passengers on 1,974 buses made their way through the Sumas crossing, according to U.S. government figures. But in the last decade that number has drastically declined. See more >

Previous story
‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds
Next story
All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards for King, Concord, Peninsula and Surrey Little Theatre

Second annual event held Friday at new Civic Hotel

Sonar search set for Saturday for Surrey man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

COLUMN: Miscalculating support for anti-rainbow cause

Hijacked poll shows how far some will go to show that their opinion is not in the minority

Festival brings Middle Eastern sounds to Surrey Arts Centre

June 27 concert part of multi-date Global Soundscapes showcase

UPDATED: Christian university loses law school case in Supreme Court

The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air

Hall of Fame removes Gruber from weekend events due to “inappropriate behaviour”

PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research

Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

Most Read

l -->