5 to start your day

Robert William Pickton, 52, shown here in an undated picture taken from TV. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/BCTV-Vancouver)

1. Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred. See more >

2. Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

The crosswalk was splattered with what looked like “intentional” white paint. See more >

3. Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was killed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon. See more >

4. Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20. See more >

5. Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday. See more >

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

‘I think it’s very disappointing someone would do this. It’s horrible,’ said Surrey resident who took photo of the damage

Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Final notes for retiring music teacher at Surrey concert

After 35 years of teaching, Ron Rutley is leaving job as music director at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Not picked in NHL Entry Draft, Surrey’s Burzan keen to prove pro teams wrong

The centre was ranked 58th by International Scouting Service heading into draft, held in Dallas

UPDATE: Fire destroys Chilliwack restaurant

Popular Banners Restaurant goes up in flames Sunday morning.

Final notes for retiring music teacher at Surrey concert

After 35 years of teaching, Ron Rutley is leaving job as music director at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges

10 of TransLink’s most used SkyTrain routes

TransLink released its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review, offering snapshot of ridership

