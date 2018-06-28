5 to start your day

B.C. investigates money laundering at casinos, a teen dies hiking near Coquitlam and more

1. Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

The 247-page report called ‘Dirty Money’ was written by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, who said that years of money laundering brought the gaming industry into disrepute. See more >

2. Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot

But as of this Friday, June 29, a further crackdown that includes vehicle immobilization is coming in resident-only areas. See more >

3. Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

According to Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the teen died near Eagle Ridge near Buntzen Lake. See more >

4. Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope. See more >

5. North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

In a statement Wednesday, West Vancouver Police and North Vancouver RCMP said since late May there have been at least five known incidents in which a man called out to young children from his vehicle, before allegedly exposing himself while asking for directions. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.