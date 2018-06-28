5 to start your day

B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

B.C. investigates money laundering at casinos, a teen dies hiking near Coquitlam and more

1. Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

The 247-page report called ‘Dirty Money’ was written by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, who said that years of money laundering brought the gaming industry into disrepute. See more >

2. Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot

But as of this Friday, June 29, a further crackdown that includes vehicle immobilization is coming in resident-only areas. See more >

3. Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

According to Coquitlam Search and Rescue, the teen died near Eagle Ridge near Buntzen Lake. See more >

4. Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope. See more >

5. North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

In a statement Wednesday, West Vancouver Police and North Vancouver RCMP said since late May there have been at least five known incidents in which a man called out to young children from his vehicle, before allegedly exposing himself while asking for directions. See more >

Just Posted

White Rock Tritons’ bantam prep squad focuses on development

Under-15 baseball team sports 31-9 record this season

Deny visas to musicians who glorify gangs, Wake Up Surrey says

Group also asking local banquet halls to prohibit music or acts that promote gangs, drugs, violence

VIDEO: A Rocha asks Langley Township to close road for toadlet migration

Last year saw an estimated 96,000 toadlets migrate from ponds at 18 Avenue and 196 Street

VIDEO: Winning trio of Langley musicians bound for the Maritimes

Tuesday, three music school students will host a fundraising concert.

‘Sentimental stories’ in Canadiana collection at Surrey mall

‘What We Bring’ exhibit on view at Guildford Town Centre until July 9

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the Annunciation House as they wait to be reunited with their children.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Hate crime charges levelled after Charlottesville attack

James Alex Fields was charged with 30 counts, including the hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, during the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally

Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit in Helsinki

Japan mayor saved by nurse says female sumo ban irrelevant

Maizuru Mayor Ryozo Tatami suffered a stroke at a sumo wrestling event and was given first aid by a female nurse who entered the male-only ring.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

