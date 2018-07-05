5 to start your day

(Wikimedia Commons)

1. Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

A passenger on board the train, said Amtrak Cascades 518 was travelling northbound from Portland to Vancouver on Wednesday, July 4 when it came to an abrupt stop at around 10 p.m. in the area of Crescent Beach, just after crossing the Canada/U.S. border. See more >

2. North Delta development hit by large fire

Residents posted to Facebook around 2 a.m. to report a number of sirens heading towards townhouse units and a Dodge dealership in the area. Some commenters said they could hear the popping of tires from the fire. See more >

3. Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

A video of two bear cubs splashing in a pool is generating a lot of positive feedback online after the Critter Care wildlife rehabilitation facility in Langley posted a clip of Seymour and River playing. See more >

4. Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car at Tsawwassen Mills

Delta Police arrived on scene just after 5 p.m. and had to break the windows to free the five- and three-year-old children. See more >

5. Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

According to police, the officer was on foot near the corner of Willingdon Avenue and Parker Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday when tried to stop a driver they thought was using an electronic device behind the wheel. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre

Centre will include library, gym, art studios and green spaces

UPDATE: ‘Significant fire’ hits North Delta homes, Surrey townhouse development

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. on Thursday

Homeless camp leaders dig in for long fight

Organizer expects tent city to remain in Saanich’s Regina Park through Labour Day

UPDATE: RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

