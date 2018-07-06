Danielle Lawrie-Locke poses with her daughters, Madison and Audrey at Husky Stadium where her No. 15 jersey was retired by the University of Washington in 2014. (Morgan Henry Photography/Contributed)

5 to start your day

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s softball team, new trial ordered in 2010 Surrey shooting and more

1. B.C. travel vloggers ID’d as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Megan Scraper, described by friends as “sweet and lovely,” was swept into a pool 30 metres below the one she was in at the falls on Tuesday. Ryker Gamble and Alexey Lyakh tried to save her, but were themselves swept away. See more >

2. Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s national softball team

Langley’s Danielle Lawrie-Locke will be hitting the diamond with the rest of Team Canada when the nation’s best softball players compete in the upcoming Canada Cup International Softball Championship. See more >

3. New trial ordered for Maninder Gill in 2010 Surrey shooting

Gill was convicted of aggravated assault and related firearms offences for the shooting of Harjit Atwal in a parking lot next to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Newton following a wedding celebration on Aug. 28, 2010. See more >

4. Youth organization wants anti-porn curriculum in Chilliwack schools

Although the school year just ended, an international youth organization is rallying to encourage Chilliwack’s educators to include its anti-porn curriculum in classrooms come September. See more >

3. Highway 3 reopened after mower fire

A highway mowing truck caught on fire east of Hope just past exit 173, the Hope Fire Department responded and were able to get the fire under control within minutes. See more >

Previous story
Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Just Posted

Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Surrey RCMP looking for black Nissan Versa after ‘suspicious occurrence’

Incident happened near 108th Avenue and King George Boulevard on July 5

UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found safe, Surrey RCMP say

Patricia Seddon went missing July 5 near the Peace Arch Border Crossing

New trial ordered for Maninder Gill in 2010 Surrey shooting

‘The appellant did not receive a fair trial,’ Justice Gregory Fitch found

TD Bank Group donating $500k for ‘explore zone’ at Surrey’s new museum

The donation was announced at city hall Thursday morning

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada

5 to start your day

Lawrie-Locke named to Canada’s softball team, new trial ordered in 2010 Surrey shooting and more

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

History-making 1986 team frustrated Canada hasn’t returned to World Cup

It’s been 32 years since Canada qualified for its only World Cup.

Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region

Most Read

l -->