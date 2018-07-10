5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

1. Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Half a dozen parks staff and conservation officers tried to chase the bear away, but it was “very nonplussed about us yelling at it.” See more >

2. Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

Laura Gillanders has been picking up letters and putting away a green bin for a ‘ghost home’ in her neighbourhood for six years. See more >

3. Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

“Many seniors and youth who are not able to drive, even if they can afford vehicles, live in and visit our community. What had been a serious problem for these residents has just become a crisis with the end of Greyhound service.” See more >

4. Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in Langley, Maple Ridge

By any sense of moral decency, whether affected by a drug dependency or not, we don’t take people from their beds and lock them in the trunk of a car or stab people in the leg with a knife.” See more >

5. Duct tape used to haul boat nets driver hefty fine in Abbotsford

Over the weekend, police handed out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer. See more >

‘Three levels of government need to act’ – Hogg, Redies

South Surrey rail tragedy emphasizes safety and relocation concerns

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for July 11 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

YouTube pioneers prep to wow Surrey crowd with their creativity

Prior to Fusion Festival, Canadian band releases new cover of Maroon 5’s ‘Girls Like You’

Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

Proudly Surrey calls for governments to create interurban transit service

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

VIDEO: Dragons win ‘for Raph’ in basketball championship on Surrey court where teen played

In Sunday’s final, local minor pro team beat Oklahoma City squad at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym

B.C. goes in search of the ‘emerging economy’

BCIT president Kathy Kinloch heads new task force

UPDATED: Two men facing charges after RCMP bust suspected fentanyl lab

Police say that drugs were likely destined for cities around the Lower Mainland

Hot summer ahead for B.C.’s federal Liberal MPs

Gordie Hogg chairs B.C. caucus, housing and pipeline on public’s mind

5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

TransLink CEO’s pay tops $400K

Kevid Desmond’s take home pay jumped up by nearly 25 per cent

Greater Vancouver condo prices jump 18% in second quarter: report

Royal Lepage forecast says price hikes slow under new taxes, mortgage stress test

Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him.

Trump heads to Europe to face nervous NATO leaders

Trump is traveling on a weeklong trip to Europe on a four-nation tour, with stops in Belgium, England, Scotland and Finland.

