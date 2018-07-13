5 to start your day

Maple Ridge lawyer facing child porn charges, conservation investigating kids feeding bears and more

1. Maple Ridge lawyer facing two child porn charges

David Andrew Riddell, 47, has been charged with making child pornography on Aug. 17, 2016, according to an information document filed in Port Coquitlam. See more >

2. Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

The corpse flower, also known as titan arum, only blooms every seven to 10 years, letting off a stench described by those who have taken a waft as a smell similar to a decaying animal, stinky diapers or leftover garbage. See more >

3. RCMP say Burnaby shooting could be linked to 2016 double homicide

When officers arrived, the found bullet holes in a nearby building but RCMP said that no one had been injured in the gunfire. See more >

4. Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears on North Shore

Videos posted to social media, but since removed, showed adults and children handing out food, including an entire roll of crackers, to the sow and cub though an open window of a home. See more >

5. Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

The notice of civil claim says Mary Hare was inside her room in Salish House in October 2016 when international student Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife. See more >

Spectators invited to check out new dog sporting event in Langley

