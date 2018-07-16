5 to start your day

1. Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada says inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs this week. See more >
Heat Warning for today, 16 July 2018, for Metro #Vancouver #Victoria #FraserValley #Squamish #SunShineCoast #Nanaimo #CampbellRiver
Hottest today with a slight cool down tomorrow.
More cooling comes Wednesday and Thursday.
Full details:https://t.co/V1x1SvHCdz#BCheat #BCwx
— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 16, 2018
2. Climber with broken leg rescued after fall into ravine near Hope
The 26-year-old man, who suffered a broken leg, had a flare to show rescuers his location. See more >
3. Man climbs crane in Abbotsford
Firefighters and police were called to deal with a possibly intoxicated man who was hanging from a large crane on Gladwin Road. See more >
4. PHOTOS: Canada Cup takes over South Surrey baseball diamonds
Teams from around the world, including New Zealand and the Philippines, displayed their talent at the 2018 international softball championship. See more >
My favourite moment from shooting softball today. This couch was in such disbelief. He was also wearing a t-shirt that said "RAGE" pic.twitter.com/YHsL198Px8
— Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) July 14, 2018
5. VIDEO: Open-to-all sprinter event for dogs comes to Langley
More than 80 dogs competed at the two-day event held by the Canadian Kennel Club. See more >
laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter