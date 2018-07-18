5 to start your day

Campfire ban comes into effect, Rich Coleman backs away from Surrey mayorship and more

1. Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

Today’s your last chance for a some freshly roasted marshmallows; a campfire ban is coming into effect Wednesday at noon for Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland, and the Gulf Islands. See more >

2. Crews search for missing swimmer at Buntzen Lake near Coquitlam

Coquitlam rescue crews were out in full force Tuesday night as they searched for a male swimmer who was reported missing at Buntzen Lake. See more >

3. Rich Coleman decides against running for Surrey mayor

Speculation that Coleman might run for the mayor’s job in Surrey began shortly after Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner announced in April that she would not be seeking re-election, ending three decades on council. See more >

4. Body of man who went over falls at Gold Creek recovered

“No one expects this sad of an outcome when you are visiting our local parks and our sincerest condolences are offered to the Toronto man’s family and friends,” said RCMP St. Sgt. Parm Prihar. See more >

5. Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

“The VPD is mindful of the challenges undocumented migrants face,” the guidelines read. “The protection of the public is without question the central objective of the VPD, one which applies equally to all people regardless of their immigration status.” See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.