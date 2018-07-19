5 to start your day

A woman is dead in a Mission crash, friends celebrate life of South Surrey train victim and more

A crew worked to remove a stolen pickup truck from blueberry bushes on an embankment off Prest Road south of Highway 1 in Chilliwack on July 17. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

1. One in custody after dramatic Abbotsford vehicle theft ends with rollover in Chilliwack

A well-known prolific offender was in Chilliwack court Wednesday after an alleged and dramatic vehicle theft that started in Abbotsford and ended with a rollover off an embankment on Prest Road in Chilliwack. See more >

2.. ‘Jacky boy’ remembered for his love

Jack Stroud, 15, died after he was struck by a train at Crescent Beach two weeks ago. See more >

Jack Stroud’s father, Andy, clenches his heart while he remembers his son. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

3. No easy way to stop drowning deaths in Maple Ridge park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue manager Rick Laing doubts posting any more warning signs would deter anyone from risking their lives by venturing close to the pools. See more >

4. One dead after motorcycle crash in Mission

While details about the accident have yet to be confirmed, it appears the motorcyclist was driving northbound on the London Ave. offramp and struck the concrete barrier. See more >

Mission RCMP have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died after an accident on Wednesday night. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

5. Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

A Vancouver Island man has been convicted of a 1999 sexual assault in which he choked and threatened to kill a 21-year-old woman who was walking back to her car after an outdoor music festival in Abbotsford. See more >

