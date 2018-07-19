5 to start your day

A crew worked to remove a stolen pickup truck from blueberry bushes on an embankment off Prest Road south of Highway 1 in Chilliwack on July 17. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A woman is dead in a Mission crash, friends celebrate life of South Surrey train victim and more

1. One in custody after dramatic Abbotsford vehicle theft ends with rollover in Chilliwack

A well-known prolific offender was in Chilliwack court Wednesday after an alleged and dramatic vehicle theft that started in Abbotsford and ended with a rollover off an embankment on Prest Road in Chilliwack. See more >

2.. ‘Jacky boy’ remembered for his love

Jack Stroud, 15, died after he was struck by a train at Crescent Beach two weeks ago. See more >

Jack Stroud’s father, Andy, clenches his heart while he remembers his son. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

3. No easy way to stop drowning deaths in Maple Ridge park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue manager Rick Laing doubts posting any more warning signs would deter anyone from risking their lives by venturing close to the pools. See more >

4. One dead after motorcycle crash in Mission

While details about the accident have yet to be confirmed, it appears the motorcyclist was driving northbound on the London Ave. offramp and struck the concrete barrier. See more >

Mission RCMP have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died after an accident on Wednesday night. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

5. Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

A Vancouver Island man has been convicted of a 1999 sexual assault in which he choked and threatened to kill a 21-year-old woman who was walking back to her car after an outdoor music festival in Abbotsford. See more >

New head of SSry/WR chamber says role is ‘a natural fit’

Ritu Khanna to take over as executive director of South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce

LIVE: Help sought in murder of Surrey hockey coach and nurse

IHIT press conference happening now in Surrey

‘Dog Days’ returning to North Delta seniors centre

The public will get a chance to meet, and pet, a number of working dogs from the community

Surrey’s Khanvict wants to steal the show at Fusion Festival

Newton-based DJ/producer shifts from wedding scene to make his own music

Police recover body of missing Surrey man, 19, from Buntzen Lake

Man had disappeared on Tuesday afternoon

Woman charged after eight dogs seized from hotel room

Sixteen dogs recently seized from Adams and her daughter in Quesnel

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

VIDEO: Lower Mainland city introduces ‘a new way to play’

Upgraded playgrounds and public playboxes unveiled in Langley City

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash on BC’s Highway 11

Mission RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed one life

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

