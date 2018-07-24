5 to start your day

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault, searchers warn against high hikes and more

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. (Toronto Police handout)

1. Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

In a news release on Monday, police said the Surrey-born Hoggard faces two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. See more >

2. B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

North Shore Rescue is trying to warn hikers that pot isn’t a good idea in the backcountry. See more >

The point of the article is that intoxication in the mountains is dangerous and that we shouldn’t lose sight of that because something that was illegal, becomes legal. It is a call on common sense…if you are impaired, you shouldn’t be in hazardous situations. — North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) July 22, 2018

3. Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent. See more >

4. Alleged thieves enter Chilliwack truck yard with young boy

“I heard the kid talking and thought, you’ve got to be kidding me. He brought his kid?” See more >

5. Family, RCMP searching for Hope woman missing for four days

Family and police say they are very concerned for Shawnee Morita Inyallie of Hope as her disappearance for several days is ‘out of character’ for the 29-year-old. See more >

