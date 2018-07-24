Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. (Toronto Police handout)

5 to start your day

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault, searchers warn against high hikes and more

1. Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

In a news release on Monday, police said the Surrey-born Hoggard faces two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. See more >

2. B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

North Shore Rescue is trying to warn hikers that pot isn’t a good idea in the backcountry. See more >

3. Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent. See more >

4. Alleged thieves enter Chilliwack truck yard with young boy

“I heard the kid talking and thought, you’ve got to be kidding me. He brought his kid?” See more >

5. Family, RCMP searching for Hope woman missing for four days

Family and police say they are very concerned for Shawnee Morita Inyallie of Hope as her disappearance for several days is ‘out of character’ for the 29-year-old. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

City of Surrey envisions 150 kilometres of light rail transit

It’s an ‘initial long-range rapid transit vision concept, at a City of Surrey population of one million people and 500,000 jobs’

Surrey council approves $360M Congestion Relief Strategy to speed up traffic

$111 million in new and fast-tracked transportation upgrades planned over five years to ‘improve overall mobility’ on Surrey streets

Semiahmoo First Nation to have safe drinking water

Water, sanitary sewer expected in place for SFN by early 2019

Scammers spoof Delta Police phone number to defraud local woman

Police advise the public to hang up if someone calls demanding payment, especially in gift cards

White Rock sandcastle plans ‘would likely not be authorized’ on the waterfront

Initial provincial reaction emphasizes envionmental concerns

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Steelworkers to take strike vote at Cariboo, northern B.C. mills

Despite U.S. tariffs, union wants more from high lumber profits

Child development centre makes difference for kids with disabilities with summer camp

Hosted by the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre, the camp helps kids learn through play

Parents warned about ‘sexually explicit’ livestream app

Canadian Centre for Child Protection says Cake — Live Stream Video Chat isn’t appropriate

Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at B.C. wineries

Parties are asked to remove any bridal paraphernalia, including veils, phallic objects and costumes

Lower Mainland man charged in Okanagan murder

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Former B.C. representative for children and youth weighs in with her support

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault, searchers warn against high hikes and more

l -->