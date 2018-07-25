5 to start your day

Police probe death of 7-year-old Langley girl, campfire ban for all of B.C. Thursday and more

Here’s what’s making news around the Lower Mainland Wednesday, July 25:

IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby. See more >

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

A woman in her 30s has died after becoming stuck in the door of a clothing recycling bin on Vancouver’s west side. See more >

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

As of Thursday at noon, the majority of the province will no longer allow campfires. See more >

9-month delay in sentencing for man who killed, burned and dumped body

Ryan Jack Armstrong of Burnaby pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter of Mission’s Victoria Heppner. See more >

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

The study, led by BC Cancer and released earlier this month, was conducted by linking federal immigration information with provincial health data for more than 530,000 women, and suggests immigrant women went for mammograms less than non-immigrant women. See more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.