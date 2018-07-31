5 to start your day

A man pushed into traffic at the PNE, deadly crash on the Coquihalla and more

1. Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is advising people with expired EpiPens to still use them if they experience an anaphylactic reaction and then call 911. See more >

2. Furor over rainbow flag fails to deter supporters

A few days before the event, a high-profile critic generated controversy when she complained the Pride flag was oppressive to non-gay people. See more >

3. One driver killed, Coquihalla remains closed northbound

RCMP say a driver has lost their life after a multi-vehicle crash and fire on the Coquihalla Monday evening. See more >

4. Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Two men allege they were then confronted by an “agitated” man who pushed one of them into the road, where he was struck and run over by a white SUV. See more >

5. Ontario man arrested in 2009 Langley murder

Police have charged 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj of Whitby, Ont., in the 2009 murder of gang member Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall parking lot. See more >

