5 to start your day

Dogs take over YVR, a Maple Ridge teen killed in a crash ID’ed and more

1. Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

It might be scorching hot outside but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport. See more >

2. Gangster involved in international hit found dead in Fraser Valley blueberry field in 2016

More than two years after a body was found in an Abbotsford blueberry field next to the Vedder Canal, a dramatic story of international murder and revenge has emerged. See more >

Abbotsford blueberry farmer Boota Poonia shows an APD officer where he found a dead body in his field on May 11, 2016 near the Vedder Canal. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)

3. Maple Ridge girl, 16, who died in crash identified as Garibaldi student

“She was always just the sweetest girl you could ever imagine. She had a big smile on her face. She had so many goals and aspirations.” See more >

4. Police investigating after vehicle driven through crowd at Electric Love

The festival’s operations director Eileen Halicki said she’s never seen anything like it in more than two decades of festival organizing. See more >

5. Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Lower Mainland residents can soon take a deep breath of the cool, fresh air forecast in the coming days. See more >

Surrey acquiring properties to expand Holland Park

City of Surrey now has 13 of the 15 properties it wants, south of the park

Surrey Refugee Youth Team seeks new members

The team was created by the Surrey Local Immigrant Partnerhip in 2017

Two White Rock RCMP officers assaulted

Officers not yet back to work Tuesday

Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Scorching temperatures expected to abate in the coming days

Tamanawis hoops star commits to Santa Clara University

Surrey’s Miguel Tomley to play at Steve Nash’s alma mater in 2019/20

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns

Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online

Manafort accused of amassing ‘secret income’ as trial opens

Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws say prosecutors

Trump criticized for not leading effort to secure elections

White House may have no clear national strategy to protect the country during the upcoming midterms and beyond

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt U.S. elections

Facebook discovers efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and upcoming midterm elections

B.C. store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Infants run the risk of over-heating as parents try to get outdoors

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

