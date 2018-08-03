5 to start your day

High-end cars clocked speeding 50 kilometres over limit, two nabbed for alleged theft and more

1. Bus driver reportedly pepper sprayed in Surrey

A crazy series of events last night in Surrey has one man in jail, facing a number of charges. See more >

2. Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to Mission racetrack

A 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H, both driven by 22-year-old residents from Burnaby, were stopped in the 25800-block of Lougheed Highway, said Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

3. Man from Aldergrove one of two dead in plane crash

Black Press Media has learned the pilot, Spencer Neufeld, was flying for Fort Langley Air. See more >

4. 9-year-old Pokemon player from Langley heading to championships

Lucas Oldale is ranked no. 21 among all North American junior players of the Pokemon card game and he is about to head to Nashville and the world invitational championships later this month. See more >

5. 2 arrested, 1 at large in connection with slew of Skytrain thefts

Two people wanted on immigration warrants have been arrested, with police still seeking a third person, in relation to a string of bank and credit card thefts at Canada Line SkyTrain stations. See more >

Just Posted

White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight; removed by Friday morning

Dog, bear spray and stolen vehicle involved in dramatic Surrey incident

A bus driver was allegedly bear sprayed while trying to run after a suspect, who was later arrested

HISTORY: How Fry’s Corner survived floods, Prohibition, and a baby monkey

The story behind the Fry family, and how they transformed a Cloverdale crossing

Police investigating forcible confinement incident in North Delta

Two suspects forced their way into a business on Aug. 2 and held two employees against their will

Convicted murderer loses appeal in Surrey crack shack beating case

David Mitchell, 25, was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat in a Whalley crack shack in 2006

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

UPDATED: Woman found dead in Vancouver rooming house identified

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

Woman handcuffed by police near scene of blaze

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

