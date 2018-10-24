Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

1. Maple Ridge boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

The prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation on Tuesday that would bump up the parking rights tax from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. That’s an additional 15 cents per $5 of parking. See more >

3. Pedestrian hurt in ‘serious’ crash near Surrey-Delta border

Police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition, but in a tweet, Delta Police referred to the crash as a “serious collision.” See more >

4. Preliminary inquiry set for man accused of killing Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie charged with killing Amelie Sakkalis, 28 on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar. See more >

5. 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames. See more >

5 tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

White Rock RCMP searching for suspect after violent gas station robbery

The 7-11 Esso (1595 Nichol Rd.) was robbed at 5:15 a.m., Sunday

Surrey hockey retailer sticks to plan to return to building hit by fire

‘Finishing touches are being done on the restoration,’ shop operators tell customers

Some voters did not agree with White Rock Coalition philosophy: Lawrence

Incumbent says changes to city were “too much, too fast” for voting public

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September

