Former Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas is escorted from the speaker corridor to the legislative assembly after being elected speaker at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

5 to start your day

Full booze cabinets raised Plecas’s suspicions on first day as speaker, B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler and more

1. Full booze cabinets raised Plecas’s suspicions on first day as speaker

When Darryl Plecas assumed the duties of Speaker at the BC Legislative, many opined that the Abbotsford South MLA’s biggest challenge would be dealing with BC Liberals angry about his departure from the party in order to take the job.

But while Plecas made few waves in front of cameras over the next year, it turned out the Speaker was also growing increasingly suspicious of the lavish spending habits of the top two non-political officers in the Legislature. See more >

2. B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler

Matt Astifan, who lives in a family-friendly New Westminster apartment with his partner, Mary, and his son, Marcus, is frustrated with a Rental Tenancy Board decision allowing eviction for the noise made by the young boy. See more >

3. Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A team of Langley boys are fighting to maintain their two-time championship title in the Prairies this week. But to onlookers, they’re victories, thus far, look effortless. See more >

4. 7 men charged, 47 arrested as part of sting against men wanting sex with teens

The seven men charged with “communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under the age of 18” include a school teacher and a firefighter. See more >

5. Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh, of Abbotsford, was handed a 30-day suspended sentence in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 18 and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine following an admission she was in civil contempt of a March 2018 consent order, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia revealed Wednesday. See more >

