Kyle Rollheiser with Worker Bee Honey Company talks about the results of honey samples that were put through their nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) machine. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

5 to start your day

UBC SkyTrain a concern for some mayors, a fraudelent honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack and more

Here are the top stories for Friday, Jan. 25:

1. Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for Letisha Reimer’s death

A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that the man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary is fit to stand trial. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

The concerns were raised in response to a report recommended using SkyTrain to connect the planned Broadway Extension to UBC, rather than light rail from either Main Street-Science World or the extension. See more >

3. Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom

A 31-year-old woman told police she had been leaving the Bridgeport Canada Line Station to use a bathroom at the River Rock Casino when a man allegedly followed her inside. See more >

4. Cutting-edge honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack

“Our new lab is a response to honey adulteration, a worldwide problem which is growing larger,” said Worker Bee Honey’s Peter Awram. See more >

5. Maple Ridge residents in India to face charges in honour killing

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu. See more >

North Delta’s Team Daniels advance to semifinals at junior curling nationals

The team will face defending champs Nova Scotia for a chance to take on Alberta in the finals

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding 38-year-old woman

Police say she may be travelling to Alberta with another woman

Surrey man arrested after ‘large amount’ of narcotics seized at Creston border crossing

Varinderpal Nijjer, 41, was released on bail from Cranbrook provincial court on Wednesday

VIDEO: SFU Surrey celebrates Robbie Burns Day

Jim Gallacher gave the “Address to a Haggis”

Surrey to build $3.7-million Kabaddi sports ‘facility’

This project is separate from a 2,200-seat stadium eyed for Bear Creek Park

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UPDATED: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers, Speaker says

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Women accused of stealing from B.C. hospice scheduled to plead guilty

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a report on the eight-lane bridge next week

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary in Duncan

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

