5 to start your day

Kyle Rollheiser with Worker Bee Honey Company talks about the results of honey samples that were put through their nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) machine.

Here are the top stories for Friday, Jan. 25:

1. Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for Letisha Reimer’s death

A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that the man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary is fit to stand trial. See more >

2. Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC

The concerns were raised in response to a report recommended using SkyTrain to connect the planned Broadway Extension to UBC, rather than light rail from either Main Street-Science World or the extension. See more >

3. Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom

A 31-year-old woman told police she had been leaving the Bridgeport Canada Line Station to use a bathroom at the River Rock Casino when a man allegedly followed her inside. See more >

4. Cutting-edge honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack

“Our new lab is a response to honey adulteration, a worldwide problem which is growing larger,” said Worker Bee Honey’s Peter Awram. See more >

5. Maple Ridge residents in India to face charges in honour killing

Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu. See more >

