5 to start your day

Here are the top stories for Friday, Jan. 25:
1. Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial for Letisha Reimer’s death
A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that the man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary is fit to stand trial. See more >
2. Metro Vancouver’s small towns raise concerns over funding rail to ‘wealthy’ UBC
The concerns were raised in response to a report recommended using SkyTrain to connect the planned Broadway Extension to UBC, rather than light rail from either Main Street-Science World or the extension. See more >
.@CityofPoCo Mayor @BradWestPoCo says before investing money into one of the "wealthiest areas in Metro Van," @mayors_council should consider the “lifestyle impacts of not having rapid transit," like what those out in the suburbs deal with.
"What about us?"@BlackPressMedia
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 24, 2019
3. Police look for man believed to have photographed woman in casino bathroom
A 31-year-old woman told police she had been leaving the Bridgeport Canada Line Station to use a bathroom at the River Rock Casino when a man allegedly followed her inside. See more >
4. Cutting-edge honey detection lab opens in Chilliwack
“Our new lab is a response to honey adulteration, a worldwide problem which is growing larger,” said Worker Bee Honey’s Peter Awram. See more >
5. Maple Ridge residents in India to face charges in honour killing
Surjit Singh Badesha and Malkit Kaur Sidhu had fought a lengthy legal battle against extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu. See more >