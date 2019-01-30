5 to start your day

Alberta man charged in death of Burnaby woman, Bell Let’s Talk day kicks off and more

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

1. On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

“Let’s Talk is really important for reducing stigma and talking about mental illness,” said psychologist Dr. Heather Fulton. “Part of that is, let’s listen to what people have to say.” See more >

BELL LET’S TALK DAY 2019 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Today, every view of this video makes a difference. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Share to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/zVdFiEafYl — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 30, 2019

2. Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old Burnaby woman

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of June Rose. Her body was found inside a home in Bassano, Alta. See more >

3. BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

BC SPCA Const. Eileen Drever explained that the SPCA waited six weeks before making the situation public because they were waiting to see if the seizure would be disputed. See more >

4. Langley woman launches human rights complaint in connection to bathrooms

A conservative Langley-based group is attempting to make a human rights complaint about the bathroom signs at the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in Vancouver, which read “Trans People Welcome.” See more >

5. New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

It’s been two summers since Squamish Music Festival organizers cancelled the event, a new Constellation Festival is hoping to replace it. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.