Bertie the wonder dog (Abbotsford News files)

5 to start your day

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 1.

1. Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing a man

We are learning more about 35-year-old Daon Gordon Glasgow, the key suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a Surrey SkyTrain station. See more >

2. Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

The administrative penalty: $646,304.88. See more >

3. Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

He’s fluffly, snugly and lovable, but this 10-month-old Coton De Tulear is also a wilderness warrior. See more >

4. WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The wrestler-turned-actor is believed to be in the Lower Mainland to film a new comedy about wildfire firefighters. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

This Fashion Friday with Canadian stylist Kim XO, is all about getting out the door quick and looking great. See more >

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

