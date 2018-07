Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

A new therapy clinic just across the U.S. border in Bellingham is looking to offer a new form of non-surgical treatment to repair damaged tissue in joints.

Waterfront Health and Wellness still has strong B.C. ties, as it was founded by Langley resident and former CFL player Will Loftus.

Miranda Gathercole, a Langley Times reporter, took a trip to the newly opened clinic to see why the amniotic allograft therapy is being marketed to British Columbians.

Read her full story here.