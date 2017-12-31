Brr! Take the plunge with a polar bear swim this Jan. 1

Do you ever wake up on New Year’s Day and wish that the new year just felt a little bit fresher?
Don’t worry – polar bear swim organizers around the region have just the solution for you.
Whether you’re on the North Shore or on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, take the plunge this New Year’s Day!
White Rock Polar Bear Plunge
Where: At the White Rock, near the pier
Time: Registration at 10:30 a.m., plunge at noon
Cost: Free
Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim
Where: Brae Island Regional Park
Time: Noon
Cost: Free
Delta Polar Bear Swim
Where: Boundary Bay Regional Park
Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hope Polar Bear Swim
Where: Kawkawa Lake
Time: Registration at noon, swim at 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Vancouver Polar Bear Swim
Where: English Bay
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Donation to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank
Port Moody
Where: Rocky Point Boat Launch
Time: Registration 11:30 a.m., swim 1 p.m.
Cost: $5
North Vancouver Penguin Plunge
Where: English Bay
Time: 12:30 p.m. registration, 2 p.m. swim
Cost: Free