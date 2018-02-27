Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

Paul Faraci. (The Canadian Press)

The man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop has died.

The family of Paul Faraci says he died Feb. 6 in Vernon, at the age of 89.

In the 1960s, Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the traditional calzone — making it smaller and easier to handle.

“He owned many businesses such as The Fort Garry and St. Vital driving schools, restaurants,” his family wrote in an online obituary.

“Then he came up with an item that people loved and became a standard in which many people would try to copy, The Pizza Pop!”

His nephew, Chris Faraci, says his uncle started selling the treat wholesale and then sold his interest in the business to two partners, who in turn sold it to Pillsbury.

Pizza Pops are still made in Winnipeg by General Mills and are among many varieties of the calzone, such as Pizza Pockets and Hot Pockets.

Chris says his uncle was a true entrepreneur who was proud of his legacy.

Aside from his businesses, Paul loved playing the horses, poker and later on in life visiting the casinos, the family wrote in his obituary.

Although Paul sold the Pizza Pops’ business, he handed down the original recipe with hopes that one day the original product would be produced by his family again. Chris says that may soon be revived by a food truck a family member owns.

The Canadian Press

