Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Corgi Beach Days are also hosted in California and Oregon. (Earth Paws/Facebook)

Spanish Banks is about to get a whole lot cuter and fluffier, with a Corgi Beach Day underway in Vancouver.

The Saturday event in Vancouver is set to feature a corgi race with a $100 prize to Earth Paws, as well as a costume contest where the winner will receive a $45 Paws Bento box.

Corgi beach days have become a trend in recent years across North America. California’s Huntington Beach is host to a number of events focused on the beloved dog breed, first organized in 2012.

Getting these two ready for Vancouver Corgi Beach day at Spanish Banks! From 10am- 4pm! Lots of Corgis from all over! Costumes, Corgi Races! Super cute- All are welcome! Don’t even need a Corgi! Spanish banks Beach: Near the Anthroplogy museum! Check out #corgisofBC pic.twitter.com/o6nf6BrSvN — Bentley PoorCorgiActor (@PoorCorgiActor) July 7, 2018

Penny is getting excited for the Corgis of BC Corgi Beach Day on Saturday!!!! Got herself an outfit for the costume parade!! pic.twitter.com/Mt09RY7UP6 — Cooper and Penny (@CooperCorgiBear) July 6, 2018

The day for corgis at Spanish Banks has attracted tons off attention from many in Metro Vancouver and afar – some admitting they don’t even own a corgi, but will be coming to see the dozens of “loads of bread” taking over the beach’s off-leash dog area.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

