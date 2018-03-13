Rugby fans showed up as Pandas and all sorts of costumes in support of rugby sevens

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

The 2018 HSBC Canada Sevens concluded another outstanding weekend on Sunday evening at BC Place.

Fans showed up for sport and celebration in all sorts of costumes to experience two electrifying days of fast paced rugby.

HSBC Canada Sevens displayed 45 total matches with 16 different national teams that saw Fiji claim victory over Kenya by a score of 31-12 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

With a total attendance of 77,096 throughout the weekend, Vancouver broke its previous attendance record and displayed its appetite for having the largest rugby audience in Canada.

