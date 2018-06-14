Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

The former Meghan Markle is making her first joint appearance with Queen Elizabeth II on an official royal visit to the northwest of England.

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train for a series of events Thursday.

They joined the rest of Britain in observing a minute of silence at midday to honour the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the anniversary of the deadly London blaze.

Aside from that sombre moment, the day was filled with smiles and cheers as the 92-year-old monarch and 36-year-old former actress paired up.

They wore contrasting colours, the duchess choosing a beige Givenchy pencil dress and the queen in a lime green coat-dress and matching hat. The queen seemed comfortable in the company of the newest senior royal.

Their first stop featured a performance by local schoolchildren in the town of Widnes, near Liverpool.

The duchess sat next to the queen for the performance. It was to be followed by events including the unveiling of a plaque to officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

The two royals were greeted by cheering crowds in the centre of the city of Chester, where they observed the minute of silence.

The queen worked one side of the street, greeting well-wishers, while the duchess walked down the other side, chatting with local residents and showing her wedding ring to one small group.

The duchess, a former actress on the TV show “Suits,” is easing into royal duties after marrying Prince Harry last month.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?
Next story
Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Just Posted

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock

Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read

l -->