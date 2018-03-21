The Washington Avenue Grill is among OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants for a big night out. (WAG/Instagram)

Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Seven in Vancouver and one in White Rock make OpenTable’s list of popular spots

Eight restaurants in B.C. made the list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for a night out, according users of the online reservation company OpenTable.

Blue Water Cafe, Fayuca, Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House, Nightingale, Osteria Savio Volpe, the Sportsbar LIVE! At Rogers Arena, and West Oak are all in Vancouver, while the Washington Avenue Grill is a fixture on the beach in White Rock.

The list was compiled from more than 550,000 reviews submitted by OpenTable users for more than 2,500 restaurants in the country, the San Francisco-based company said in a release Wednesday.

Check out the full list here.


Most Read

