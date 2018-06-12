Lower Mainland couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize, shared with one other in Ontario

Mark Wroblewski and Danica Flores won $500,000 in the June 1 Lott Max draw. (Contributed)

A couple from Pitt Meadows has won $500,000 in Lotto Max.

Danica Flores and Mark Wroblewski matched all seven numbers in the June 1 draw to win a Maxmillion prize split with a winner in Ontario.

They purchased their ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows.

“I see winners celebrate big lottery wins on TV but I never thought this could happen to me,” Flores said in a release sent out by the B.C. Lottory Corporation.

“We are still in shock and haven’t been able to think about what do with the money yet,” said Wroblewski, adding that the win feels real now that they’ve received the prize.

Flores and Wroblewski plan to share the news with friends and pick out fun items for their children before sitting down and planing their family’s future.

Lottery tickets purchased in B.C. fund programs across the province.