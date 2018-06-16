In this May 24, 2018, file photo, plastic straws from a McDonald’s restaurant are shown in Doral, Fla. McDonald‚Äôs said Friday, June 15, 2018 it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in some European locations

Fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure to stop using plastic straws

McDonald’s said Friday it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year.

The burger chain and other fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure from customers and environmental activists to stop using plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and harm sea turtles, birds and other marine life. Paper straws, unlike plastic ones, disintegrate in the environment.

McDonald’s Corp. declined to say what type of straw it would test in the U.S., only saying that it would be a “sustainable solution.” It has more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants, compared to about 1,360 in the U.K. and Ireland.

READ MORE: Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

READ MORE: B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

The company will begin to phase out plastic straws at its restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland in September and complete the change next year. British officials will launch later this year a public consultation for a potential bill banning the sale of the single-use plastics.

It also plans to test alternatives to plastic straws in its restaurants in France, Sweden and Norway.

Environmental activists welcomed the move. Louise Edge, a campaigner with Greenpeace U.K., said it was a small move that anticipates a potential government ban, “but the scale of the fast food giant means this move will have impact.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sporting plaid for dad in support of prostate cancer research
Next story
5 things you need to know about polyamory

Just Posted

South Surrey sting ends with dropped charges

Shop owner frustrated with outcome after videotaping regular customer

VIDEO: Green Team combats invasive plants in White Rock park

Volunteers spent the morning removing English ivy and Himalayan blackberry from Ruth Johnson Park

PHOTOS: Titans youth football camp comes to South Surrey

Youngsters participate in a series of drills Saturday morning

Surrey pitcher aims to take game to next level with Bellingham Bells

Cloverdale’s Wesley Moore is suiting up in the West Coast League, a collegiate summer circuit

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Graduating students celebrated in South Surrey

Elgin Park Secondary hosts red carpet affair

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

Routes between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale are affected

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Most Read

l -->