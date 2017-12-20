PHOTOS: It’s a winter wonderland on B.C.’s south coast

Much of Metro Vancouver saw its first blast of winter this week as up to half a foot of snow blanketed the region on Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, North Vancouver saw up to 13 centimetres while the Vancouver International Airport saw seven centimetres.

READ: TransLink preparing for snow this week

But while the Lower Mainland saw the typical slipping and sliding around the region’s frozen roads, plenty of people were out enjoying the fun.

Snow blankets Vancouver on Tuesday. (AdventureHan/Twitter)

Snow fell in the Lower Mainland Tuesday. (Hilary Aulando/Twitter)

Tyson plays in the Vancouver snow Tuesday. (Val McKinnon/Twitter)

Snow blankets downtown Vancouver Tuesday. (Fairmont Vancouver/Twitter)

A little bit of green still peeks out around the snow in Stanley Park on Tuesday. (Ruben Wills/Twitter)

Snow covers roofs and lawns in Vancouver Tuesday. (David Kuo/Twitter)

Vancouverites brave the elements in Vancouver Tuesday. (Kevin Milligan/Twitter)

Snow blankets Vancouver on Tuesday. (onlyslightlyneurotic/Twitter)

