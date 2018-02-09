PHOTOS: Memorable moments at PyeongChang 2018 opening ceremonies

Some Canadian athletes have already begun to compete for gold in South Korea, but for many fans around the world, Friday’s opening ceremony was the official introduction for the next 21 days of Olympic Winter Games.
The two-hour ceremony was an early one for Canadians: beginning at about 3 a.m. PT.
The ceremony’s theme was peace and harmony, and symbolic figures were carried across the stadium floor, including a White Tiger – one of the guardians representing trust and strength in Korean culture, as well as the South Korean flag, which represents the balance of yin and yang.
To finish off, Yuna Kim, the South Korean figure skater who won gold at Vancouver 2010 and silver at Sochi 2014, lit the Olympic cauldron.
