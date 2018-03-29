Barbra-Lyn Schaeffer’s house in Torrington, Alta. (Barbra-Lyn Schaeffer via The Canadian Press)

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

A class-action lawsuit against the creators of Pokemon Go has been dropped after the company took steps to deal with what the plaintiff said was an invasion of privacy.

Calgary lawyer Clint Docken filed legal action against California-based Niantic Inc. in August 2016 on behalf of Barbra-Lyn Schaeffer from Torrington, Alta.

Pokemon Go sends players into the real world to search for digital monsters known as Pokemon, which appear on screens when users hold up their smartphones.

It’s a collision of the actual and virtual worlds. Digital beacons called Pokestops and Pokegyms draw people to a physical location, where they use their electronic screens to fight the monsters.

READ MORE: Pokemon Go player claims attack at North Delta park

READ MORE: Mission Hospice wants Pokemon Go players to go away

Schaeffer had complained that players were inundating her and her husband’s home, northeast of Calgary, because it was the site of a Pokegym.

She described people crawling over the fence into her yard at all hours to play.

Docken said Niantic addressed the concern right away by removing the Schaeffer home as a gym location.

“It was originally a business and then it became a residence and Niantic didn’t realize that,” he said.

“The company was good enough to go to our clients and the immediate problem got corrected. It appears as though the problem generally, in terms of the activity, went away as well,” said Docken.

Schaeffer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Docken, who has been involved in litigation for decades, said sometimes cases are resolved quickly.

He said the textbook way to deal with a lawsuit goes to Maple Leaf Foods, which reached a settlement following a listeriosis outbreak in 2008 in which 57 confirmed cases resulted in at least 20 deaths.

“I think that’s the example that they use in the MBA schools in terms of how to respond to a crisis. You take ownership of the problem and you resolve the problem. You get credit for having (done) that,” Docken said.

“That matter, which had some complexity to it, was resolved within a matter of months. The stock price rebounded to its pre-incident level pretty quickly.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most people in B.C. say landlords should be able to reject tenants with pets: poll

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

Summer trolley buses come to White Rock

Buses will carry passengers along Marine Drive and to landmarks throughout city

Surrey-raised hockey official whistles his way around the world

Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship this year for linesman Nathan Vanoosten

Truck photos shared in new appeal for White Rock arson info

Fire occurred in March 2017

Surrey woman facing charges after alleged credit card fraud totalling $64K

Surrey RCMP say Jennifer Moropito is facing five charges in connection to allegedly defrauding three businesses in B.C. and Alberta

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

$7-million winning lotto ticket sold in Delta

Only one ticket in yesterday’s draw had all six numbers, meaning a big win for whoever has it.

Cat Fanciers of B.C. host Lucky Cat Affair

International show March 31 and April 1 in Abbotsford

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Most Read

l -->