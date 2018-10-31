RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Try this “Dragon’s Blood Punch” for your Halloween bash.

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day
Next story
Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Just Posted

Surrey mayor-elect vows to stop road being built through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

‘That’s just a small example of things we’re going to do as soon as we get sworn in next Monday,’ says Doug McCallum

TransLink extends bidding deadline for Surrey LRT amid uncertainty

With mayor-elect McCallum vowing to nix the light rail line, TransLink says proponents want more ‘clarity’

Westgard hat trick leads Surrey Eagles to win over Langley

BCHL squad wins once in three games last week

VIDEO: Surrey soccer player scores Player of Year title as her SFU squad heads to playoffs

Jenna-lee Baxter put up ‘extraordinary’ numbers this season, coach says

No one hurt after suspected ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Surrey Fire Service says only one building was evacuated, and ammonia levels were not dangerously high in the area

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

5 to start your day

Dangerous driving penalties skyrocket, Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale and mpore

Most Read

l -->