REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: CP Holiday train stops through collecting food, donations

Thousands of people braved the cold and rain from Sicamous to Vancouver for the CP Holiday Train. Watch more >

Sooke: Rescued sea lion wiggles back to the ocean

Campbell the seal lion was found with pneumonia and a fractured flipper only three months ago in Campbell River. This week, he was set free. Watch more >

Revelstoke: All ages prepare for season’s most popular ballet performances

Nakusp’s Maia Zinselmeyer gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to perform ias Clara in the Nutcracker. Watch more >

B.C. #MeToo highlights need for reform in all industries

The #MeToo movement has gone global, Black Press Media talks to the survivors and advocates looking to make B.C. workplaces safer – and exactly what that takes. Watch more >

Surrey: Spreading cheer on 135A this Christmas

While many Surrey residents are enjoying time with family in the warm comfort of their homes on Christmas Day, a growing group of volunteers will hit the streets to make the holiday a little brighter for those who are less fortunate. Watch more >

Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. eastbound on South Fraser Perimetre Road, west of 104th Avenue

‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

It’s a first step in planning for a hospital here

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

Comet came into the Langley shelter covered in ringworm and starving to death

Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

A couple of classics also make the ‘checked out’ list

Surrey Eagles score eight on Teddy Bear Toss night

BC Hockey League team earns win, tie before holiday break

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on a Vancouver bridge, a new hospital is coming to Surrey and more

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

