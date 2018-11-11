REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Prince Rupert: Kids clean war graves for Remembrance Day

Students took a trip to a local graveyard to learn about Prince Rupert soldiers who died during World War I and World War II. Watch more >

Cloverdale: Toy pig mascot travels across the world

Miss Mac Bacon, an unofficial Surrey school mascot, made a name for herself overseas after tagging along on a trip through Ireland. Watch more >

Surrey: Meet one of the veterans who fought to recognize Remembrance Day

Ninety-six-year-old Gerald Gaudet, who served in the Second World War, reflects each year on his fight to mark Nov. 11 as a national day of remembrance. Watch more >

Kelowna: Holiday-themed play collaborates seasonal favourites

We get a look behind the scenes of a Seussified Christmas Carol – which is best described as a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too. Watch more >

Vancouver: New bridge coming soon for outdoor enthusiasts

Construction began last spring, more than three years after a rock slide caused the river to back up and, under heavy rain, flow over and wreck the old bridge.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Just Posted

White Rock native to represent Canada’s special ops at National Memorial

Simon Hughes selected to represent CANOSCOM

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Petition created to keep Surrey RCMP

Petitioners ask public safety minister to not endorse council’s decision to pull out of RCMP contract

BC RCMP’s commanding officer says Surrey mayor ‘undermining’ public trust, confidence in policing

Doug McCallum released statement shortly after fatal shooting, emphasizing ‘need’ for city police force

COLUMN: Not just would-be voters caught by surprise

Surrey and White Rock election results proved it’s important to pay attention

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Police look for man accused in New Westminster poppy fund theft

Staff at the legion say a man grabbed the donation tin while paying for food

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Lest We Forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Lower Mainland

Ceremonies are being held in Surrey, Vancouver, Langley and more

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

Vancouver Giants earn 2-1 victory over Prince George

Langley-based G-Men faceoff against the Cougars again on Sunday afternoon at LEC, in round 2.

Most Read

l -->