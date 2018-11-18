REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Tsawwassen: Humpback whale washes up on causeway beach

Local First Nation offered a prayer before officials removed a dead humpback whale from the Tsawwassen shoreline. The juvenile mammal was discovered Friday morning. Watch more >

Agassiz: Teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

A group of high school students got the trip of a lifetime, after their science teacher organized his own Canada-wide Amazing Race. Watch more >

Victoria: Technology brings play to children with special needs

Seven new innovative toys for children with special needs got thumbs-up approval, each designed by Victoria-based CanAssist. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: B.C. man and his cherry blossoms honoured with plaque

Despite losing everything, one Japanese man made it his mission to beautify a city he once called home. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Teen dog-handler to take on world championships

Fourteen-year-old Kayla Penney has a way with dogs, garnering her gold at the Canadian junior-dog handling national championship. Her next stage: an international competition in England. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.