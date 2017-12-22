Santa Claus shares funny, heart-wrenching and inspiring asks by kids

Thousands of children – and adults – share their biggest wishes with the man in red each Christmas

Each year, Santa Claus manages to simultaneously stop through most shopping malls, community centres – and even the odd holiday party – giving kids a little one-on-one time to share their biggest wants and needs for under the Christmas tree.

This year, Black Press Media sat down with the jolly ol’ man himself at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley where about 10,000 kids take a seat on his lap each season. There, he shared some of the highlights of his job as the big man in red.

And although he can’t always promise the 40 iPads or Lamborghini at the top of kids’ lists, he does ensure each child leaves feeling excited about the real meaning of the holidays.

“If I had all the money in the world I couldn’t fill every child’s dream, but every child that comes to meet me gets a little bit of Christmas spirit,” he said. “I look them straight in the eye, and children do not lie to you.”