Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Tom Connors Jr. says the induction of his father’s iconic anthem “The Hockey Song” into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is a celebration of Canada. Musician Tim Hicks says Stompin’ Tom’s song will resonate for “generations to come.”

The Canadian Press

