Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

The New Democratic Party is embarking on yet another public consultation – but this one involves B.C.’s dads.

Ahead of Father’s Day (June 17), Premier John Horgan and the NDP have put a call out for the best dad jokes.

The public can fill out an online form from now until Sunday, when dads are celebrated far and wide.

Then, through a review, Horgan will be offered the five best and pick his favourite.

Horgan’s not new to dad jokes. Here’s a video posted in April 2017:

