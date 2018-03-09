TransLink unveils new credit card tap-and-ride system ahead of tourism season

Infrequent riders, tourists will be able to use credit cares at fare gates instead of Compass Card

TransLink is introducing another cashless way to jump on the SkyTrain, targeting easier access for tourists and infrequent riders.

Within the year, riders will be able to simply tap their credit card to get through the gates, instead of digging for change or waiting in long lineups at the ticket machines.

“We plan to launch Tap to Pay this spring to ensure we provide this new convenience in time for tourism season,” said Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO, in a news release Friday.

Transit users w ill be able to pay their fare with Visa or Mastercard credit cards that offer the “tap” feature, or mobile wallet.

READ MORE: TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

The addition comes almost three years since the transit service introduced Compass Cards to replace the previous ticket-stub-only system as it combats ridership congestion across Metro Vancouver.

Ahead of the new pay option, TransLink is hoping to get a warning out to riders, about how not using the card properly runs the risk of a “card clash,” which happens when people try to tap using their wallet and the system can’t determine which of their cards to charge.

“TransLink is reminding its customers to tap only the card they wish to be charged, not their wallet or a phone case with multiple cards inside,” the news release reads.

“This will ensure the correct card is charged once the technology goes live in the system.”

The transit provider promised that while the system might charge the wrong card, it won’t charge multiple cards simultaneously.

“Under no circumstances will multiple cards be charged during a single tap,” it said.

