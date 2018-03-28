Facebook - Christopher at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

He has been to Montreal, Las Vegas and most recently Vancouver.

Christopher the Travelling Pig made quite the mark on the Lower Mainland when he partied it up for St. Patrick’s Day at the Fairmont Hotel and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate at Whistler ski resort.

RELATED: Animals hopping for Easter

The Vietnamese mini-pig has been trotted about the globe after he was adopted by his now loving parents. Originally abandoned by his former owners, his new parents took him and offered him a very glamours lifestyle.

So far this little piggy has travelled more than 25,000 kilometres and has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Christopher’s parents Marilyn and Jonathan Duguay say their little piglet loves meeting new people and is always seeking new adventures.

Adopted at the age of four-and-a-half years old, Christopher has many talents from painting pictures and helping to educate people on pig adoption.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Animals hopping for Easter

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Secondary alumnus celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

Former Vancouver police detective pleads guilty to three sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

Surrey lawyer in trouble for crowbar comment

Thomas Harding facing three-week suspension

Doug Charles remembered for ‘gentle ways’

Stalwart of White Rock’s Penguin Meats succumbs to cancer

ZYTARUK: Fairness for them. Frustration for us.

We have politicians granting themselves pension increases with the simple raising of their hands

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at University of the Fraser Valley

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Victoria-based AggregateIQ Data Services denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica

B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Worksafe BC is investigating how he was struck by a loader at a Fort St. John concrete business

Most Read

l -->