Stephen Hawking, is remembered for his contributions to science by some of the world’s greatest (via @lwpkommunikacio/Flickr)

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

Fellow scientists, politicians and others are remembering Stephen Hawking, the theoretical physicist who died early Wednesday at the age of 76.

The University of Oxford, where Hawking earned his undergraduate degree with honours in 1962, posted a statement online, saying Hawking was regarded as “one of the world’s most brilliant scientists,” and highlighted his work with long-time collaborator Roger Penrose on Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The University of Cambridge, where Hawking completed his master’s and doctorate degrees, as well becoming the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, also paid tribute:

“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world,” vice-chancellor Stephen Toope said. “His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”

Others around the world are remembering Hawking for his lasting contributions to science, as well as his sense of humour.

