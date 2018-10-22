Vancouver cops, four-legged pals pose for police dog calendar

Proceeds go to fighting cancer and helping sick kids

Brando reports for duty to the Vancouver Police Department. (VPD)

Looking for a shiny new calendar for 2019?

The Vancouver Police Department released its dog calendar on Monday to help raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The $15 calendar features police dogs and their handlers in their best crime-fighting poses and was created by retired Sgt. Mike Anfield in honour of his wife, Candy, a police officer who died of breast cancer in 2004.

Since 2010, calendar sales have raised more than $200,000.

Want to meet the cover stars? Head to the corner of Granville and Georgia streets in Vancouver on Friday and buy your calendar in person.

The calendar is available online, at VPD public information counters at 3585 Graveley Street or 2120 Cambie Street, and at community policing centres in Vancouver.

